Recent News

Father Drew Hoffman, a parochial vicar at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, said in a homily the day after Bishop Gerber’s passing, that many people in the diocese have personal stories about Bishop Gerber.
“One of the great blessings of my young life was as an early college student before I joined the seminary, I was able to spend a day doing yard work for Bishop Gerber along with one of my friends,” he said.
Father Hoffman: Bishop Gerber changed our lives
