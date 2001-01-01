Recent News

Many years ago, Bishop Emeritus Eugene J. Gerber asked that this photo be used as part of his obituary. It reflects his connection to the land and him walking into the light. (Courtesy photo)

Diocese mourns the passing of Bishop Gerber

Bishop Emeritus Eugene J. Gerber, the eighth bishop of the Diocese of Wichita died Saturday, Sept. 29, in Wichita. He was 87. He was bishop of the Diocese of Dodge City from 1976 to 1982, when he was named the ordinary of the Diocese of Wichita. Bishop Gerber retired in 2001....
Eugene John Gerber was born at a hospital in Kingman, Kansas, on April 30, 1931, to Cornelius and Lena Tiesmeyer Gerber. They lived on a farm at Waterloo about 10 miles east of Kingman. He was the fourth of seven children.
Father Hoffman: Bishop Gerber changed our lives

Father Drew Hoffman, a parochial vicar at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, said in a homily the day after Bishop Gerber’s passing, that many people in the diocese have personal stories about Bishop Gerber.
“One of the great blessings of my young life was as an early college student before I joined the seminary, I was able to spend a day doing yard work for Bishop Gerber along with one of my friends,” he said.
