Recent News

Each year, it is a joy to invite all the priests of the Diocese of Wichita to come together for our annual clergy convocation. This year, the convocation will be held at the Spiritual Life Center and begin on Monday, Oct. 15, in the late afternoon and conclude on Thursday, Oct. 18, with lunch.
The clergy convocation is a time for us as priests to grow in our pastoral service, spirituality, and fraternity.
Priests to gather Oct. 18
