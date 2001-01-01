Recent News

Bishop Kemme will reflect on Christ’s call to become “fully alive” as missionary disciples in the Diocese of Wichita and will talk about his vision for the diocese and his pastoral priorities at the Catholic Assembly for Business quarterly breakfast Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Spiritual Life Center in Wichita.
Bishop to speak at Oct. 10 Catholic Assembly for Business meeting
Bishop Kemme will reflect on Christ’s call to become “fully alive” as missionary disciples in the Diocese of Wichita and will talk about his vision for the diocese and his pastoral priorities at the Catholic Assembly for Business quarterly breakfast Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Spiritual Life Center in Wichita.