Recent News

[DiNuzzo] said his talk for men will be counter to what the culture believes: that men of faith and men who pray are perceived as weak. “And that men shouldn’t share their hearts and thoughts about their struggles with anyone, especially other men.”
It’s countercultural to do these things, DiNuzzo said.
TrueManhood ministry founder to speak to men and families at Blessed Sacrament
