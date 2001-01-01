Recent News

Many years ago, Bishop Emeritus Eugene J. Gerber asked that this photo be used as part of his obituary. It reflects his connection to the land and him walking into the light. (Courtesy photo)

Bishop Emeritus Eugene J. Gerber, the eighth bishop of the Diocese of Wichita died Saturday, Sept. 29, in Wichita. He was 87. He was bishop of the Diocese of Dodge City from 1976 to 1982, when he was named the ordinary of the Diocese of Wichita. Bishop Gerber retired in 2001....

Eugene John Gerber was born at a hospital in Kingman, Kansas, on April 30, 1931, to Cornelius and Lena Tiesmeyer Gerber. They lived on a farm at Waterloo about 10 miles east of Kingman. He was the fourth of seven children.

Continue reading