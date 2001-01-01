Recent News

When Zach Mayer decided to help the poor with his Eagle Scout project, he thought outside the box. Typically, Eagle Scout projects are preservation and restoration projects to serve the community.
When Mayer, a senior at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School in Wichita, was contemplating his project he saw a story of an Iowa State football player’s donation drive. It inspired him to help the local community. He learned Our Daily Bread Food Pantry was running very low on food items, and he had his project.
Scout thinks outside the box for pantry project
