Recent News

Recently, I promulgated a new Pastoral Vision, Mission and three overarching Priorities for the Diocese of Wichita, which will represent our common approach in living the Catholic faith more deeply in the next several years. I hope you have taken an opportunity to read and reflect on this document. I encourage you to pray about how you can take a vital part in making it a reality. In this column and in future ones, I want to share a few of my own reflections. Today, I will be concentrating on our vision.

The Vision of the Catholic Diocese of Wichita is that all God’s children will respond to Christ’s call to become fully alive as missionary disciples.

