Recent News

Stephen M. Barr displayed a photograph of Albert Einstein meeting with Monsignor George Lemaitre at the beginning of a talk Thursday, Sept. 6, in Good Shepherd Hall at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Msgr. Lemaitre, a professor of physics at the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium, proposed what would become known as the Big Bang Theory of the origin of the universe. He died in 1966. (Advance photo)

Religion and science are not at odds

Those attending the annual Red Mass for those in the legal profession pondered some of God’s laws Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
Stephen M. Barr, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Delaware, spoke to about 225 judges, lawyers, and others involved in the judiciary at a dinner after the Mass, celebrated by Bishop Carl A. Kemme.
“Many people think there is a conflict between religion and science, even many Catholics – religious people,” Barr said in Good Shepherd Hall. “There is a conflict,” Barr said, “but, it’s not between religion and science, it’s between religion and something called scientific materialism. Materialism is the idea that all of reality is reducible to matter.
Faithful urged to become ‘fully alive’ in Christ

Fathers Michael Brungardt and Ken Van Haverbeke explain this year’s “Fully Alive” stewardship poster by asking the viewer to imagine falling in love.
“And then imagine that the person actually turned out to not only be someone you fell for, but also the most perfect person you ever met. They could do no wrong. They were incredibly considerate of everything in your life.”
