Recent News

Stephen M. Barr displayed a photograph of Albert Einstein meeting with Monsignor George Lemaitre at the beginning of a talk Thursday, Sept. 6, in Good Shepherd Hall at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Msgr. Lemaitre, a professor of physics at the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium, proposed what would become known as the Big Bang Theory of the origin of the universe. He died in 1966. (Advance photo)

Those attending the annual Red Mass for those in the legal profession pondered some of God’s laws Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.

Stephen M. Barr, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Delaware, spoke to about 225 judges, lawyers, and others involved in the judiciary at a dinner after the Mass, celebrated by Bishop Carl A. Kemme.

“Many people think there is a conflict between religion and science, even many Catholics – religious people,” Barr said in Good Shepherd Hall. “There is a conflict,” Barr said, “but, it’s not between religion and science, it’s between religion and something called scientific materialism. Materialism is the idea that all of reality is reducible to matter.

