Recent News

Lisa Butler, a clinical marriage and family therapist from Cana Counseling at Catholic Charities, will offer a marital enrichment workshop Oct. 16, 23, and 30 and Nov. 6 and 13. The five-part workshop will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the catacombs at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Andover. The cost is $100 per couple.
The workshop is appropriate for couples contemplating engagement, pre-marital couples, and couples married for decades. The sessions are not for those experiencing severe relationship distress including abuse, addictions, affairs, etc.
Catholic Charities to offer Gottman marital enrichment workshop
