Recent News

Those attending the annual Red Mass for those in the legal profession pondered some of God’s laws Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita. Stephen M. Barr, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Delaware, spoke to about 225 judges, lawyers, and others involved in the judiciary at a dinner after the Mass, celebrated by Bishop Carl A. Kemme. “Many people think there is a conflict between religion and science, even many Catholics – religious people,” Barr said in Good Shepherd Hall. “There is a conflict,” Barr said, “but, it’s not between religion and science, it’s between religion and something called scientific materialism. Materialism is the idea that all of reality is reducible to matter. Continue reading
‘Boomer symposium’ Saturday, Sept. 29 at Church of the Magdalen
The Baby Boomer generation, made up of those born between 1946 and 1964, has had a major impact on society for decades. Continue reading