Stephen M. Barr displayed a photograph of Albert Einstein meeting with Monsignor George Lemaitre at the beginning of a talk Thursday, Sept. 6, in Good Shepherd Hall at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Msgr. Lemaitre, a professor of physics at the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium, proposed what would become known as the Big Bang Theory of the origin of the universe. He died in 1966. (Advance photo)

Religion and science are not at odds

Those attending the annual Red Mass for those in the legal profession pondered some of God’s laws Thursday, Sept. 6, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
Stephen M. Barr, Ph.D., a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Delaware, spoke to about 225 judges, lawyers, and others involved in the judiciary at a dinner after the Mass, celebrated by Bishop Carl A. Kemme.
“Many people think there is a conflict between religion and science, even many Catholics – religious people,” Barr said in Good Shepherd Hall. “There is a conflict,” Barr said, “but, it’s not between religion and science, it’s between religion and something called scientific materialism. Materialism is the idea that all of reality is reducible to matter.
Continue reading

‘Boomer symposium’ Saturday, Sept. 29 at Church of the Magdalen

The Baby Boomer generation, made up of those born between 1946 and 1964, has had a major impact on society for decades.
Continue reading

  • De Amore Dei
    De Amore Dei St. Catherine ready to build
  • Corrosion online
    Corrosion online Fighting pornography
  • Blue Mass
    Blue Mass Honoring first responders

Recent News

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

Right click here to download

CA Video

E-Advance to your inbox

In addition to the twice-monthly newspaper, the Catholic Advance provides news and information every week with an electronic newsletter. Share your email address with us to receive the newsletter.

Sign Up