Recent News

For a short time, around the late 1880s, there was a Wichita University at what is now 3700 E. Lincoln. It was a large stone ad brick academic building completed at that location in 1884, which later became Mount St. Mary’s Convent for the Sisters of St. Joseph of Wichita.
Site of Mount St. Mary was originally a university
