Recent News

The Diocese of Wichita has had policies regarding protection of youth for over 15 years.
Therese Seiler, vice chancellor and victim assistance coordinator for the diocese, said Bishop Carl A. Kemme has a diverse group of individuals, a Charter Review Board, who act in an advisory capacity regarding allegations of child sexual abuse by church personnel as well as assisting with review of policies and procedures with a focus on safeguarding youth.
Protection of youth has been a priority for many years in the Diocese of Wichita
