Recent News

At one point in their marriage Bryan and Hedy Mendenhall were about two weeks away from finalizing their divorce.
“We went to the local church, where the priest who married us served, and shared our story. We wanted guidance before finalizing our divorce,” Bryan said.
Their pastor told the Mendenhalls that he could not in good conscience agree with their plan and urged them to participate in a Retrouvaille Weekend.
Retrouvaille helps couples rebuild their marriages
