Recent News

As I continue to reflect on the painful crisis we now face in the church, caused by the abuse of minors and vulnerable adults by Archbishop McCarrick and in light of the recent grand jury report in the State of Pennsylvania, which details the unspeakable abuse caused by priests and the cover up of bishops over seven decades, I feel compelled to respond in a way that will bring forth for all entrusted with leadership in our wounded Church the graces we bishops need to restore the trust of our good people.

I have been reflecting on the Gospel text from Mark 9: 14-29, which tells the story of how the disciples had been asked to expel a horrid and powerful demon which had taken possession of young boy.

