Recent News

The most recent allegations contained in the testimony of the former nuncio of the Holy See to the United States, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, released on Saturday, Aug. 25, have left many in the Church in this country and abroad with serious concerns and questions.
I share those same questions and concerns.
Bishop Kemme addresses Vigano’s allegations; hopes for independent, transparent investigation
