Recent News

I became involved with Catholic Charities when I was asked to join the Advisory Council of the Anthony Family Shelter in 1992. The shelter program was still relatively new and provided a unique service at the time by caring for homeless families.
Because the council met at the shelter, we were able to meet many of the clients and gain a perspective of the situations that put these families in need.
Charities board member reflects on transitions, growth over the years
