Recent News

Kapaun’s Men, a men’s fellowship and formation organization based on the life of Servant of God Emil Kapaun, is now streaming its three original video series online via Formed.org. The concept for Kapaun’s Men grew out of activities initiated at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Pittsburg and has been implemented at about 50 parishes or small groups in and outside of the Diocese of Wichita.
Kapaun’s Men Virtue Series now available online
