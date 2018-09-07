Recent News

Bishop Kemme and priests assisting in the diocesan seminary formation program pose with the 16 seminarians living and studying in Wichita. Vested with the bishop, from left, are Father Gabriel Greer, Father Michael Simone, Father Chad Arnold, Father Michael Baldwin, and seminarian Thomas Timmermeyer. (Advance photo)

Bishop Carl A. Kemme thanked the seminarians worshipping in the chapel of the Hennessy House Sunday, Aug. 26, for “pitching their tents” with the Diocese of Wichita to discern the possibility that one day they might serve as a priest of Jesus Christ.

Continue reading