Recent News

Bishop Carl A. Kemme holds this year’s stewardship poster featuring Peter and John running to Christ’s tomb. Behind him is an image in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception of the faithful bringing their gifts to the altar. A small version of the poster will be included in the Sept. 7 Catholic Advance.

Bishop Kemme urges faithful stewards to live the Gospel

When Bishop Carl A. Kemme arrived in the Diocese of Wichita over four years ago he was impressed with the opportunities of hospitality, prayer, formation, and service that parishes provide.
But, he doesn’t want the faithful to become complacent. To that end he has approved this year’s theme, “Fully Alive as a Missionary Disciple,” as one way to encourage Catholics in the diocese to act upon their baptismal promises.
Bishop unveils his pastoral plan

Last fall and winter, as you may recall, I conducted 10 listening sessions throughout the diocese in order to reflect together on three important questions: 1. As a diocese what do we do well? 2. What should we be doing better? 3. What should our pastoral priorities be for the next three to five years?
I am happy to say that these listening sessions were always engaging, encouraging, and informative. We received hundreds, if not thousands of responses; personally, by those who attended, and by those who responded in writing. I wish to thank everyone for this important contribution to our dynamic Catholic life.
From these responses, a dedicated group of lay men and women and priests from the Bishop’s Leadership Team, along with myself, began the long process of discernment, keeping before us in our own prayerful reading, Pope Francis’ Pastoral Exhortation, “The Joy of the Gospel,” and his call for the Church to become a community of missionary disciples.
