Recent News

One of the most important responsibilities of the Catholic Church is to provide a safe environment for everyone who seeks the grace of Almighty God through the various ministries offered by the church. This commitment is paramount as we continue the loving ministry of teaching, governing, and sanctifying begun by Jesus Christ over two millennia ago and now entrusted to us in our day and time.

What is a safe environment? It is a context in which every person’s dignity is protected, honored and valued.

