Recent News

Bishop Carl A. Kemme holds this year’s stewardship poster featuring Peter and John running to Christ’s tomb. Behind him is an image in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception of the faithful bringing their gifts to the altar. A small version of the poster will be included in the Sept. 7 Catholic Advance.

Bishop Kemme urges faithful stewards to live the Gospel

When Bishop Carl A. Kemme arrived in the Diocese of Wichita over four years ago he was impressed with the opportunities of hospitality, prayer, formation, and service that parishes provide.
But, he doesn’t want the faithful to become complacent. To that end he has approved this year’s theme, “Fully Alive as a Missionary Disciple,” as one way to encourage Catholics in the diocese to act upon their baptismal promises.
Message from the bishop about providing a safe environment

One of the most important responsibilities of the Catholic Church is to provide a safe environment for everyone who seeks the grace of Almighty God through the various ministries offered by the church. This commitment is paramount as we continue the loving ministry of teaching, governing, and sanctifying begun by Jesus Christ over two millennia ago and now entrusted to us in our day and time.
What is a safe environment? It is a context in which every person’s dignity is protected, honored and valued.
