Recent News

The past several weeks have been extremely painful for the church as allegations have been brought forward concerning decades-long misconduct and the abuse of power perpetrated on the innocent, on seminarians, and on priests by Archbishop Theodore McCarrick, archbishop emeritus of Washington, D.C.

These allegations, coupled with the apparent unwillingness of others in episcopal leadership to report or call out such behavior as criminal and as inconsistent with the life and ministry of the bishops of the Church leave so many understandably angry, mistrusting, and scandalized. I share those same feelings.

