Recent News

A scholarship honoring the legacy and stewardship of John C. Clevenger has been established and supported by friends Clevenger met while he pursued his MBA at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

The scholarship is for a college-bound Holy Savior student who exemplifies: service to others, hard work, and dedication to those less fortunate than themselves. An annual award of $2,500 will be given to that student and will renew annually for up to four years.

Continue reading