Recent News

Bishop Carl A. Kemme holds this year’s stewardship poster featuring Peter and John running to Christ’s tomb. Behind him is an image in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception of the faithful bringing their gifts to the altar. A small version of the poster will be included in the Sept. 7 Catholic Advance.

Bishop Kemme urges faithful stewards to live the Gospel

When Bishop Carl A. Kemme arrived in the Diocese of Wichita over four years ago he was impressed with the opportunities of hospitality, prayer, formation, and service that parishes provide.
But, he doesn’t want the faithful to become complacent. To that end he has approved this year’s theme, “Fully Alive as a Missionary Disciple,” as one way to encourage Catholics in the diocese to act upon their baptismal promises.
Scholarship in memory of John Clevenger established

A scholarship honoring the legacy and stewardship of John C. Clevenger has been established and supported by friends Clevenger met while he pursued his MBA at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.
The scholarship is for a college-bound Holy Savior student who exemplifies: service to others, hard work, and dedication to those less fortunate than themselves. An annual award of $2,500 will be given to that student and will renew annually for up to four years.
