Bishop Carl A. Kemme holds this year’s stewardship poster featuring Peter and John running to Christ’s tomb. Behind him is an image in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception of the faithful bringing their gifts to the altar. A small version of the poster will be included in the Sept. 7 Catholic Advance.

When Bishop Carl A. Kemme arrived in the Diocese of Wichita over four years ago he was impressed with the opportunities of hospitality, prayer, formation, and service that parishes provide.

But, he doesn’t want the faithful to become complacent. To that end he has approved this year’s theme, “Fully Alive as a Missionary Disciple,” as one way to encourage Catholics in the diocese to act upon their baptismal promises.

Continue reading