Recent News

To All Law Enforcement, Firefighter, EMS and First Responder Personnel in our community.
Dear Brave Souls,
On September 9, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception, I will celebrate the Blue Mass.
The Blue Mass dates back to 1934, when a Catholic priest from the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Maryland, organized the Catholic Police and Firemen’s Society while stationed at St. Patrick Church in Washington, D.C. More than 1,000 police and firefighters, dressed in their blue uniforms, attended that first Blue Mass, which was celebrated on September 29, 1934.
