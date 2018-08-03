Recent News

Katelyn Aguiar has a passion for working with children and families. This year, she will provide school-based therapy at St. Anne, St. Joseph, and Christ the King Catholic schools in Wichita. She will also provide counseling through Cana Counseling, a ministry of the Diocese of Wichita.
Aguiar, a licensed masters level psychologist, said she enjoys meeting others where they are in life and helping them learn more about who God has created them to be.
Counselor to work at three schools
