Recent News

Bishop Carl A. Kemme concelebrated a Mass Sunday, July 15, at a Mid-America Steubenville Conference in Springfield, Missouri. About 5,000 youth and adults, including hundreds from the Diocese of Wichita, attended the annual event. (Courtesy photo)

Car and busloads of youth from the Diocese of Wichita traveled to the Ozarks last month – but not for a vacation.

The hundreds of youth and their sponsors participated in Steubenville Youth Conferences July 13-15 or July 20-22 at the JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri.

Other groups from the diocese have attended conferences in Denver and Atlanta.

Mark Joseph, executive director of Christian Outreach for Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio, said the school has been conducting the conferences since 1975 when Father Michael Scanlon, who was then president of the university, adapted the idea from a priests’ conference attended by hundreds of clergy.

Continue reading