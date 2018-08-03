Recent News

Elise Bunting is familiar with cheering for a cause. As a Wichita State University cheerleader she entertains thousands of fans. As an intern at Catholic Charities she cheers on the staff as she helps them with their communication and marketing needs.
WSU cheerleader honing her counseling skills at Charities
