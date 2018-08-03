Recent News

Most people are shocked to learn that the average life expectancy in 1900 was just 49 years of age. The current life expectancy is 83. People are living longer and the implications of that continue to impact our society – and our churches.
Senior citizens are in the prime time of their lives to serve the church, families
