Janet Eaton visited St. Jude School in Wichita last week, one of the stops she is making to area Catholic schools to orient herself as the new superintendent of Catholic Schools. The school year begins Aug. 16 for most schools, the day after the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. (Advance photo)

New superintendent getting ready for her first day of school

Janet Eaton’s life is undergoing a huge transition – at work and at home.
She and her husband, Kevin, just closed on a house last week and most of their belongings are still in storage in St. Louis, Missouri. One of their three children, 13-year-old Cooper, is getting his bearings in a town he’s never lived in and preparing to go to school at St. Francis of Assisi.
Eaton, the new superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Wichita, does have a head start over Cooper. She is a graduate of Newman and Wichita State universities and was the principal at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School from 1992 to 1999.
Catechists of the Poor study English, U.S. culture

Summer is typically the time when the Catechist of the Poor Sisters take time for spiritual retreats or visit relatives in Mexico.
This summer, however, the missionaries stayed in Wichita to study English and to immerse themselves in the local culture, part of a two-month intensive English program at Wichita State University. Throughout June they also lived in the community where, they said, they learned to see the face of God.
  • Cremation garden
    Cremation garden Plenty of room left
  • Praying and painting
    Praying and painting Iconographers learn craft
  • Lightning strikes
    Lightning strikes Repairs begin

