New superintendent getting ready for her first day of school

Fourteen years ago my dad called me while I was at work. “Rayna, I’m worried,” he said. “I think something is wrong with my memory.” My response was, “Oh dad, don’t worry about it. We don’t know what normal aging looks like. I’m sure you’re fine.”
He lost both of his parents before the age of 60 and my mom at the age of 65 after 12 years of Alzheimer’s. I was confident he was overreacting.
Three things I learned by caring for dad
