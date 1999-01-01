New superintendent getting ready for her first day of school

The Couple to Couple League has announced initiatives to raise awareness of natural family planning and to attract more couples to use NFP.
The organization unveiled its CCL2025 strategic plan at a Humanae Vitae anniversary conference July 6-7 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Couple to Couple announces initiatives to promote use of natural family planning
