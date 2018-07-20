New superintendent getting ready for her first day of school

Spiritual Life Center news, July 20, 2018
Janet Eaton’s life is undergoing a huge transition – at work and at home.
She and her husband, Kevin, just closed on a house last week and most of their belongings are still in storage in St. Louis, Missouri. One of their three children, 13-year-old Cooper, is getting his bearings in a town he’s never lived in and preparing to go to school at St. Francis of Assisi.
Eaton, the new superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Wichita, does have a head start over Cooper. She is a graduate of Newman and Wichita State universities and was the principal at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School from 1992 to 1999.
