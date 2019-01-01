Holy Savior Parish begins construction of church, school

Scott Hahn, Tim Staples, and Dr. Ray Guarendi will again catechize and entertain those attending the annual Midwest Catholic Family Conference Aug. 3-5 at Century II in Wichita.
Hahn, the author of Rome Sweet Home, is perhaps the most widely known modern convert to the faith whose books and testimonials have resulted in a great number of conversions to Catholicism. He will speak Friday night, Aug. 3, and twice Saturday morning.
Midwest Catholic Conference Aug. 3-5 to feature popular Catholic speakers
