Holy Savior Parish begins construction of church, school

Seven Adorers of the Blood of Christ in Wichita are celebrating their jubilees this year. A Mass and dinner to mark their anniversaries were celebrated a few weeks ago by Father Tom Welk.
The jubilarians include siblings and Sisters Florentia Riebel (84 years) and Leona Riebel (83 years); Carmelita Blick (80 years); Rita Robl, Rosina Mies and Tarcisia Roths (each 70 years); and Helen Lindsey (65 years). Each of them lives in Wichita.
