Holy Savior Parish begins construction of church, school

WASHINGTON (CNS) — The church’s teaching on artificial contraception and the role of procreation in marriage isn’t about difficult-to-follow rules in the eyes of Alice Heinzen, a veteran of marriage and family ministry in the Diocese of La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Heinzen told Catholic News Service, the long-held teaching found in Blessed Paul VI’s 1968 encyclical, “Humanae Vitae” (“Of Human Life”), is about understanding the beauty of family as created by God.
Dioceses in the U.S. see ‘Humanae Vitae’ as insight into the beauty of the family
