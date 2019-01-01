Holy Savior Parish begins construction of church, school

Pastors are often reluctant to ask parishioners to participate in parish leadership positions because they realize the busy lives parishioners lead. Parishioners, however, are reluctant to accept this act of stewardship as a leader in their parish because they do not feel well formed enough to accept.
The Spiritual Life Center, the Diocese of Wichita is offering a day of formation for all parish leaders from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 28.
Parish leadership day of formation July 28
