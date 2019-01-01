Bishop Carl A. Kemme lifts high the spade with other dignitaries during a ground breaking ceremony Sunday, June 24, at Holy Savior Parish in Wichita. (Advance photo)

Holy Savior Parish begins construction of church, school

Bishop Carl A. Kemme blessed the cornerstone of a new Holy Savior Church after the 10 a.m. Mass Sunday, June 24.
The prayers of parishioners and visitors were answered when a predicted rainstorm became a gentle sprinkle, much like the holy water Bishop Kemme used to bless the land at 13th and Chautauqua in Wichita.
The school, for children in grades pre-kindergarten through eight, will cover about 28,000 square feet. Construction for the project is expected to take about 16 months and is projected to be finished sometime toward the end of 2019.
Continue reading

Seven Wichita Adorers celebrate jubilees

Seven Adorers of the Blood of Christ in Wichita are celebrating their jubilees this year. A Mass and dinner to mark their anniversaries were celebrated a few weeks ago by Father Tom Welk.
The jubilarians include siblings and Sisters Florentia Riebel (84 years) and Leona Riebel (83 years); Carmelita Blick (80 years); Rita Robl, Rosina Mies and Tarcisia Roths (each 70 years); and Helen Lindsey (65 years). Each of them lives in Wichita.
Continue reading

  • Lightning strikes
    Lightning strikes Repairs begin
  • Summer fun
    Summer fun Holy Family Camp
  • Nine nights
    Nine nights Public novena with IHMs

Recent News

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

Right click here to download

CA Video

E-Advance to your inbox

In addition to the twice-monthly newspaper, the Catholic Advance provides news and information every week with an electronic newsletter. Share your email address with us to receive the newsletter.

Sign Up