Holy Savior Parish begins construction of church, school

The use by the medical profession of in vitro fertilization as a treatment for infertile couples is a tragedy according to Dr. Thomas W. Hilgers, the founder and director of the Pope Paul VI Institute for the Study of Human Reproduction in Omaha, Nebraska.
Continue reading
Dr. Hilgers speaks at Humanae Vitae anniversary celebration
The use by the medical profession of in vitro fertilization as a treatment for infertile couples is a tragedy according to Dr. Thomas W. Hilgers, the founder and director of the Pope Paul VI Institute for the Study of Human Reproduction in Omaha, Nebraska.