Holy Savior Parish begins construction of church, school

Bishop Carl A. Kemme lifts high the spade with other dignitaries during a ground breaking ceremony Sunday, June 24, at Holy Savior Parish in Wichita. (Advance photo)

Bishop Carl A. Kemme blessed the cornerstone of a new Holy Savior Church after the 10 a.m. Mass Sunday, June 24.

The prayers of parishioners and visitors were answered when a predicted rainstorm became a gentle sprinkle, much like the holy water Bishop Kemme used to bless the land at 13th and Chautauqua in Wichita.

The school, for children in grades pre-kindergarten through eight, will cover about 28,000 square feet. Construction for the project is expected to take about 16 months and is projected to be finished sometime toward the end of 2019.

