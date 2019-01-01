Holy Savior Parish begins construction of church, school

Bishop Carl A. Kemme blessed the cornerstone of a new Holy Savior Church after the 10 a.m. Mass Sunday, June 24. The prayers of parishioners and visitors were answered when a predicted rainstorm became a gentle sprinkle, much like the holy water Bishop Kemme used to bless the land at 13th and Chautauqua in Wichita. The school, for children in grades pre-kindergarten through eight, will cover about 28,000 square feet. Construction for the project is expected to take about 16 months and is projected to be finished sometime toward the end of 2019. Continue reading
The importance of play for children
Mr. Rogers once said, “Play is often talked about as if it were a relief from serious learning, but for children, play is serious learning.” Continue reading