Learning to think in Spanish

The St. Pius X Catholic Student Center at Pittsburg State University, newly established as an individual mission of Catholic College ministry, has recently announced a fundraising campaign aimed at creating a more beautiful and welcoming environment in which students can encounter Christ.
The St. Pius X Catholic Student Center has already undergone big changes in the recent year.
St. Pius X Catholic Student Center in Pittsburg launches capital campaign
