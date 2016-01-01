Learning to think in Spanish

Chuck Weber, a Kansas legislator, will be spending time in Topeka next year – not representing District 85, though, he’ll be representing Kansas’ Catholics.
Weber, a member of Church of the Resurrection in Wichita, has been named executive director of the Kansas Catholic Conference effective July 15. He will also resign from the Kansas House on July 15, a post he has held since January 2016.
Weber named executive director of the Kansas Catholic Conference
