Learning to think in Spanish

My parents purchased a flock of baby chicks every spring when I was growing up. My father put a fence up to keep them safe from speeding cars on the road. At night they would stay locked in a little shed to keep the coyotes from eating them.
Boundaries protect ourselves, loved ones
