Learning to think in Spanish

Dillon Cott, a Wichita seminarian who will be in his second year of theology this fall, is one of the dozen students immersed in Spanish for a couple of months. (Advance photo)

Seminarians from four regional dioceses have joined seminarians from the Diocese of Wichita in an intensive Spanish course offered this summer through Newman University.

The 12 men from the dioceses of Wichita, Salina, Tulsa, Colorado Springs, and Springfield-Cape Giradeau cracked open their “libros” Monday, June 4, and will continue their immersion in Spanish until the end of July.

Sonja Bontrager, assistant professor of Spanish at Newman, said the university was asked by the diocese to design an intensive program that would allow certain seminarians to develop their language skills.

The students have been divided into four levels of Spanish that will merge into three levels as the students progress, she said. Bishop Carl A. Kemme and Father David Lies, vicar general for the diocese, are auditing the course as time allows.

