Bishop Carl A. Kemme’s joy is evident as he embraces Father Michael Brungardt Saturday, May 26, at Church of the Magdalen.

‘Be not afraid!’ bishop tells 10 newly ordained

Bishop Carl A. Kemme repeated a phrase in his homily to the 10 men awaiting ordination Saturday, May 26, at Church of the Magdalen in Wichita.
“Be not afraid,” he exhorted, “to profess your love for Christ, day after day, season after season, year by year, until the Lord calls you to participate in the heavenly liturgy. To declare this for all to know, like Peter in the Gospel, by feeding his lambs, tending his sheep, and caring for his flock.”
That will be their lifelong mission, Bishop Kemme said....
Continue reading

Bishop Kemme announces the assignments for the new priests

Bishop Carl A. Kemme has assigned the newly ordained priests. Here are their assignments.
Continue reading

  • Deacons ordained
    Deacons ordained Assignments announced
  • Rebel to Ph.D.
    Rebel to Ph.D. Bob Voboril's story
  • Ride to Pilsen
    Ride to Pilsen With Harley & Kawasaki

Recent News

Interview with Dr. Petroc Willey

Right click here to download

CA Video

E-Advance to your inbox

In addition to the twice-monthly newspaper, the Catholic Advance provides news and information every week with an electronic newsletter. Share your email address with us to receive the newsletter.

Sign Up