‘Be not afraid!’ bishop tells 10 newly ordained

The faithful of the Diocese of Wichita are invited later this month to join Catholics from across the United States to pray and act in support of religious liberty at home and abroad.
Serving Others in God’s Love: Religious Freedom Week 2018 begins Friday, June 22 on the Feast of Sts. Thomas More and John Fisher, and ends Friday, June 29, on the Solemnity of Sts. Peter and Paul.
Several events planned for diocese during Religious Freedom Week June 22-29
