‘Be not afraid!’ bishop tells 10 newly ordained

Most people who have heard about Humanae Vitae are familiar with the controversy it caused. Even now the encyclical continues to be a stumbling block for many, including Catholics.
A more famous and more treasured work, which followed Humanae Vitae, is St. John Paul II’s Theology of the Body. Ironically, John Paul II insisted on many occasions that the whole of his Wednesday catechesis constituted “an extensive commentary on the doctrine contained precisely in Humanae Vitae.”
Continue reading
Humanae Vitae and Theology of the Body have strong connections
Most people who have heard about Humanae Vitae are familiar with the controversy it caused. Even now the encyclical continues to be a stumbling block for many, including Catholics.