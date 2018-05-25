Recent News

THIRTEEN TO BE ORDAINED BY BISHOP KEMME TO DIACONATE, PRIESTHOOD

Bishop Carl A. Kemme will soon ordain 13 men for the Diocese of Wichita. Three will be ordained to the transitional diaconate at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 19, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita. Ten will be ordained to the priesthood at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 26, in the Church of the Magdalen in Wichita. Magdalen is being used because the church is able to accommodate the larger number of friends and family expected for the ordination to the priesthood.
Bishop asks for prayers about upcoming Irish referendum

Bishop Carl A. Kemme has sent a memo to all of the priests of the Diocese of Wichita regarding the upcoming Irish referendum that could end the Emerald Isle’s ban on abortion.
“I write to you now with an urgent spiritual appeal. As many of you know, on May 25, 2018, the people of Ireland will vote to retain or repeal their eighth amendment, which guarantees life to both the mother and the baby. If repealed, Ireland will have abortion on demand.”
  • On the move
    On the move Priest assignments
  • Sojourn ends
    Sojourn ends Sisters depart
  • $2,000,000
    $2,000,000 Support for Catholic Schools

