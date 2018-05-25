Recent News

Bishop Carl A. Kemme has sent a memo to all of the priests of the Diocese of Wichita regarding the upcoming Irish referendum that could end the Emerald Isle’s ban on abortion.
“I write to you now with an urgent spiritual appeal. As many of you know, on May 25, 2018, the people of Ireland will vote to retain or repeal their eighth amendment, which guarantees life to both the mother and the baby. If repealed, Ireland will have abortion on demand.”
Bishop asks for prayers about upcoming Irish referendum
