Recent News

THIRTEEN TO BE ORDAINED BY BISHOP KEMME TO DIACONATE, PRIESTHOOD

Bishop Carl A. Kemme will soon ordain 13 men for the Diocese of Wichita. Three will be ordained to the transitional diaconate at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 19, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita. Ten will be ordained to the priesthood at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 26, in the Church of the Magdalen in Wichita. Magdalen is being used because the church is able to accommodate the larger number of friends and family expected for the ordination to the priesthood.
Diocesan representatives from around the Midwest to gather for regional Encuentro

Eighteen years have passed since the fourth National Encuentro (Gathering) of Hispanic Catholics in the United States that took place in Los Angeles. Another national Encuentro is being planned because the demographics and needs of Hispanic Catholics have changed drastically since then.
The Encuentro is a four-year process which seeks to listen to the voice of the Hispanic and Latino people in the peripheries, and in the process call forth to form new leaders.
