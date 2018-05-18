Recent News

Older Catholics bless the Diocese of Wichita with their wisdom, experience, inspiration, and fidelity Bishop Carl A. Kemme said Thursday, May 10, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita.
He thanked the 300 there for their blessing, for attending the Senior Appreciation Mass and Harvest House’s 29th Anniversary Celebration, and encouraged them to share their wisdom, understanding, and presence.
Older Catholics are a blessing for the diocese and for the young, bishop says
