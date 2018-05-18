Recent News

Bishop Carl A. Kemme will soon ordain 13 men for the Diocese of Wichita. Three will be ordained to the transitional diaconate at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 19, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita. Ten will be ordained to the priesthood at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 26, in the Church of the Magdalen in Wichita. Magdalen is being used because the church is able to accommodate the larger number of friends and family expected for the ordination to the priesthood.

Continue reading