Recent News

The energy and enthusiasm of the attendees for the message of this year’s Stewardship Conference, “I Will Follow Him,” was striking.
The event held, April 21 at Church of the Magdalen in Wichita, began with Mass celebrated by Bishop Carl A. Kemme and ended with the opportunity to experience Christ’s love in Eucharistic adoration sponsored by Wichita Adore Ministries.
Continue reading
This year’s stewardship conference had ‘enthusiasm’
The energy and enthusiasm of the attendees for the message of this year’s Stewardship Conference, “I Will Follow Him,” was striking.