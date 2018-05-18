Recent News

It was all very different. I did not intend to create a change, and all I did was place my chalice on the right side of the altar. I found out later, the former pastor, and by former, I mean as of 24 hours ago, he placed the chalice on the left side of the altar.
“He’s changing everything.” I heard the sacristan murmur.
Priest assignment changes: temptations
