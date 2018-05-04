Recent News

Superintendent of Schools Bob Voboril stands in front of a wall honoring men and women who have served Catholic education in the Diocese of Wichita. Voboril will soon retire after 25 years of service to diocesan Catholic education. (Advance photo)

Superintendent Bob Voboril was thinking about the next quarter century of Catholic education while commenting about his legacy after 25 years at the helm of the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Wichita.

“What I see as my legacy will be the quality of the leadership in our schools,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our principals and their faith and their commitment and their sacrifices.”

Voboril said he was happy to share the pride he has in the Catholic schools of the diocese and his “tiny role” in it.

Continue reading